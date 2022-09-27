History Thread: A Brief History of American Fascism

Since Ken Burns’ documentary The US and the Holocaust made it timely – I decided to consolidate my old posts on the American fascist movements of the ’30s and ’40s under a comprehensive tag. I have been very proud of these articles since I wrote them back in summer of 2018; I spent a great deal of time researching them, including diving into some primary source material which I don’t often have time or ability to do for my writing here. Hopefully you have all found these pieces interesting or useful for understanding how the American Right hasn’t really changed that much over the years.

An article-by-article by article breakdown.

Thanks for reading.

