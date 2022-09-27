30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 27: Food Habits & Hacks

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about the food habits you have. Are there particular combinations of things that must or must not go together? Do you have to deal with things like certain textures that you can’t manage?

Bonus question: What’s the most unusual food habit you’ve seen?

Extra bonus question: What’s the best food or cooking “hack” you’ve seen through social media that changed how you did something?

