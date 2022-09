The next installment of My Favorite Synth Mixes is Strngr and Destryur’s Night at the Grindhouse from NewRetroWave. This is a short mix at only 41 minutes but the songs will make you think you are on the run from a big hulking slasher. This one will put you in the Halloween spirit. I TOLD YOU TO STAY AWAY BUT YOU DIDNT LISTEN, NOW IT’S TOO LATE!

