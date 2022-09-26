Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 26

Here are today’s contestants:

David, an Episcopal priest, shifted to the seminary due to peer pressure;

Sue, a software developer, traveled to the show in first class; and

Michael, a data analyst, watched Ken win on his grandmother’s lap. Michael is a two-day champ with winnings of $48,402.

Jeopardy!

THE “GIST” OF THE JOB // SMALL MAMMALS // HYPHENATED WORDS // FRIENDS (the TV show) // ROMANS // COUNTRY MEN & WOMEN

DD1 – $800 – SMALL MAMMALS – This spiny creature is native to England, where people love tight rows of bushes in their gardens (David won $1,800 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Michael $6,000, Sue $200, David $9,400.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC NICKNAMES // WRITING IMPLEMENTS // MOUNTAIN WORLD // POP MUSIC // SHAKESPEARE’S KINGS & QUEENS// “S” WORDS

DD2 – $1,600 – WRITING IMPLEMENTS – A line of fountain pens from this French brand was inspired by the glacier on its namesake mountain (Michael lost $2,000 from his total of $7,600 vs. $9,800 for David.)

DD3 – $2,000 – HISTORIC NICKNAMES – “The Big Four” were Georges Clemenceau, David Lloyd George, Vittorio Orlando & this American (David added $4,000 to his score of $11,800 vs. $5,600 for Michael.)

Early in DJ, Michael missed DD2 while David was correct on DD3 to extend his lead, and he went on to score a runaway at $21,800 vs. $8,400 for Michael and $1,400 for Sue.

Final Jeopardy!

MAGAZINES – A now annual issue of this magazine was inspired by the high-society parties of Caroline Astor, whose ballroom fit about 400 people

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Fortunately for David, he bet $0 to win with $21,800. Between the three players, there was a total of $2 bet on FJ.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one recognized a photo of Elliott Gould.

Judging the judges: Surprised that Michael wasn’t asked to give a bit more on DD2 before being ruled incorrect.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is hedgehog? DD2 – What is Montblanc? (Michael said just “Blanc”.) DD3 – Who was Woodrow Wilson? FJ – What is Forbes?

