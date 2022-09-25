The Best Male+ Voice in Music Tournament Asks for Audition Tapes!

Okay everyone I’ve got the 64 top artists all ready to go but… before I start the tournament I need some audio that will follow each through the rounds! And I’m crowdsourcing this. So under each artist, please link to a recording that you feel best exemplifies that person’s voice or talents. If there’s a particular part of a song, feel free, nay encouraged to either specify a time-stamp in your comment or better yet to link to the video at the appropriate time.

Upvote the clips that you most approve of; feel free not to vote on every artist. Or do, I’m not your dad. [citation needed] I’ll probably use many of the top-voted clips, but remember this is not a cheerocracy. I am the cheertator, But seriously, I appreciate you all helping me find the best examples of these artists. There are a couple names missing from the list, but that’s just because I already know what clips I’m going to use for them. I’ll keep this up until 8PM Eastern on Tuesday (giving an extra day to this because of the holiday) and the tournament can FINALLY begin on Wednesday!

(This post is an experiment, but especially because it’s Rosh Hashanah I don’t feel bad delaying the start of the tournament. Hopefully you all aren’t frustrated at my slow pace!)

