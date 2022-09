You folks like cats, right? Then maybe you’ll like “Fantastic Cat” by Takako Minekawa. Or not – it is kind of a weird song (and be warned – in spite of the title, the video above does not contain any actual cats). Taken from her second studio album Roomic Cube (1996), this song was also apparently featured in a Miller Lite Beer commercial from 2006. If you like what you hear, the album (and much more of Minekawa’s discography) is well worth checking out.

