30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 24: Your Food Snob Moment

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about where you get all food snobbery. You know, the thing you’re a food snob about where you’re not satisfied by just any standard of it.

Bonus question: What’s the food where it’s all good no matter how it’s prepared, within obvious reason? The “all pizza is good pizza” line of thought.

