I Am Stuck On The Friday Politics Thread Because Fridays Help Heal Me

Hello, and welcome back to Fridays! How was your week? Mine was a lot of fun! My nephew turned three a few days ago! That is very adorable! We played and goofed off together to celebrate.

This week’s Artist is the phenomenal Two Spirit Singer Shawnee Kish. She is highly underrated and needs a lot more ears on her work. Her music is very empowering and hypes me up a lot when I am down. Wild Woman especially is a great song to refuel to!

That’s all she wrote this week! Remember to Honor thy Mayor, Poggle up on Hoggles, support your local Clam Fighter, be excellent to each other, and read Tiff’s Open Letters

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...