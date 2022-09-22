Comic Book Chat – Your Origin Story

I was tagged in the Weekly Comics Thread by Pupshaw last week- the comment mentioned a discussion topic involving “the history of our comic nerdom.”

So today’s discussion is all about your origin story. When did you officially get your “nerd” card? What drew you into your hobby? Was it comic books? collectible cards or board games? anime/manga? What are you passionate about the most? Was it a friend or family member that introduced you or opened your eyes to a whole new world of fun and possibility?

