30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 21: Cooking Disasters

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about culinary disasters! What’s something that you worked on that turned out to be a mess and why? Did you make any discoveries in doing so?

Bonus question: What’s a meal that someone prepared for you that you had to grin and suffer through it?

Extra question: What’s your favorite Instagram or TikTok person to follow and watch their cooking disasters?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...