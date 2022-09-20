WW 192- Welcome to Were-peture Science, Day Five

This place is a maze. Everyone frantically works their way through a series of walkways that seem like no actual human has set foot on them in generations.

This impression is reinforced when one of them suddenly gives way, and all of you tumble down into a hole in a pneumatic tube below you. The group is swept along, around a few turns, before getting dumped into what appears to be an old, abandoned testing track. The walls are busily re-configuring themselves, but someone points out a panel that seemingly is stuck, robotic arm futilely trying to pull it shut despite a couple cubes and some debris wedged behind it, forcing it open.

The consensus is that you’d prefer not to be at the mercy of a psychotic AI, so you squeeze through the passage. All except Karen, bringing up the rear. As she is pulled through, someone kicks the cubes holding the panel open and it slams shut, crushing her.

Cork/Karen is dead, for real this time. But they are still a heartless monster.

Everyone is too taken by the sight inside this tiny side room to notice who did it. Walls covered in insane ramblings, poetry, mathematical equations, crude drawings. Depictions of a huge computer hanging from the ceiling with an ominous yellow eye. Upsettingly erotic drawings of a Weighted Companion Cube. People dying horrifically in clouds of green gas, in flames, in acid, being burned to death by lasers, and over and over:

“The cake is a lie.”

There is a stack of boxes that leads up to a hole in the wall. As you all emerge, you find yourself in what looks like… An office? You’ve managed to break through into what was clearly an area for the scientists working behind the scenes. In the distance, you hear that familiar computerized voice echoing from one of the intercoms.

“You’re not even going the right way, you know. You should have turned left back there. It’s funny, when you think about it. Do you even know where you’re going? Come on. You’re going to get hurt, and someone already cut the cake. I told them to wait for you all, but they didn’t listen, just like you’re not listening now. I’m not angry. I’m just disappointed. Now come back to the testing area. Didn’t we have fun? Remember when the platform was sliding into the fire pit and you were like ‘NO WAAAAY’ and I was all ‘I pretended I was going to kill you’? That was great.”

Twilight is Wednesday, 9/21, at 3 pm CST.

