The Creative Endeavors Thread Misses That Championship September

Bar and club roundup; Ypsilanti, Michigan (September ’22).

Longtime Creative Thread regulars could be familiar with my longstanding fondness for August, my favorite month of the year in a specifically local context. Partly as a result, September’s long been my least favorite; maybe old childhood memories (vacation’s end, school’s start) have something to do with it but these days it’s more the lack of dependability. It’s supposed to be autumn…ish (even though the season doesn’t officially start for most of the month) but you never can tell, especially these days, when there’ll be a last run of summer (it’s hitting the upper eighties Fahrenheit this week—I can take advantage of the latter now in a number of ways but… it’s the principle of the thing, not least as next week it’s not supposed to crack 65, let alone 70). Throw in the return of most of the student population, many unfamiliar with local patterns and folkways (stuck up though many of the latter are), and the college football season (all home games this month) and there’s a sometimes unpleasant frenetic jitter that I’ve long come to associate therewith.

“Old Fourth Ward” medley, Ann Arbor (September ’22).

Last September, though, maybe due to pandemic restrictions loosening and the (relatively) improved political climate in the States, I had a run of creative energy the likes of which I barely remembered before the pandemic; it was probably my best September since 2015 (during which I was dating the woman I realized too late I’d fallen in love with; the subsequent breakup, as it happened, helped spark my present creative vocation). So I was consequently hoping that this unusual September quality would repeat in 2022—not least due to the vast improvement in my domestic circumstances—and thus far it’s been a little disappointing, though largely due to a few unrelated infrastructural issues (and the grind of my work schedule given college football). Trying to beat the pattern by heading to Detroit tomorrow, where I hope to get the last outdoor swim of the season in at Belle Isle as well as some sketching (as well as a show that night at PJ’s in Corktown). The latter’s proven happily fruitful, especially given the weather, and those posted here give a pretty good idea of what I’ve been doing.

UMMA and Tappan Hall; University of Michigan (September ’22).

In trying to find a suitable header, I learned that, apart from a couple of shows and events over the years, I have very few September shots from before the pandemic. Had no idea my distaste reached so far, but this week’s header (perhaps as a result) is the Huron River in September 2010 with the dying summer reflected in its waters.

