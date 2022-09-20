Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 20

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Juliana, a pediatrician, sang on national radio in Australia;

Kelly, a classics professor, whose dad built a plane in the garage; and

Emmett, a freelance writer, has a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s writing desk. Emmett is a two-day champ with winnings of $41,800.

Jeopardy!

WORLD WAR II // SCIENCE & NATURE // HETERONYMS // THERE’S THE RUB // LETTUCE // ENTERTAIN “YOU”

DD1 (video) – $600 – SCIENCE & NATURE – (Shown is an elevated mass with a hole at the top in a barren reddish terrain) 370 miles in diameter, Olympus Mons on this planet is the largest volcano in our solar system (Juliana added $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Emmett $4,600, Kelly $2,000, Juliana $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

CAPITAL CITY ETYMOLOGIES // I’LL HAVE SECONDS // LESSER-KNOWN NAMES // GENRES OF POETRY // CURRENT SLANG // BEFORE & AFTER PEOPLE

DD2 – $1,200 – CAPITAL CITY ETYMOLOGIES – “Wisdom” in Greek is the derivation of this Balkan capital city (Emmett added $2,000 to his total of $5,400 vs. $1,600 for Kelly.)

DD3 – $1,600 – I’LL HAVE SECONDS – An Ivy League school was named for British stateman William Legge, the second Earl of this (Kelly took first place by adding $5,000 to her score of $7,600 vs. $12,200 for Emmett.)

Emmett opened up a solid lead with a strong performance in a geography category early in DJ, then Kelly moved to the front on DD3 and finished well to have the advantage into FJ at $19,800 vs. $15,400 for Emmett and $3,400 for Juliana.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN GOVERNMENT – Delivered on January 8, 1790, the first of these was also the shortest, at 1,089 words

For the second straight game, only Emmett was correct on FJ. Once again, he forced himself to be right to have a chance by betting everything and it paid off in a $30,800 win and a three-day total of $72,600. Emmett has now come from behind going into FJ in all three of his victories.

Odds and ends

Vocabulary vexations: In HETERONYMS, no one knew closely packed together & a small makeup case are both compact, or something that pulls a vehicle behind it & a tall, narrow building are called tower.

That’s before our time: In BEFORE & AFTER PEOPLE, the players were stumped on the “Good Vibrations” songwriter who had a hit with “In the Midnight Hour”, Brian Wilson Pickett.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mars? DD2 – What is Sofia? DD3 – What is Dartmouth? FJ – What is State of the Union Address?

