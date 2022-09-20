Director Profile: Stanley Kubrick

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Stanley Kubrick.

Highly recommended: Day of the Fight (short film), The Killing, Paths of Glory, Spartacus, Lolita, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (top 100), 2001: A Space Odyssey (top 100), A Clockwork Orange (top 100), Barry Lyndon (top 100), The Shining (top 100), Full Metal Jacket, Eyes Wide Shut (top 100)

Recommended: Killer’s Kiss

Worth a look: Flying Padre (short film), Fear and Desire, The Seafarers (short film)

Approach with caution: n/a

Not recommended: n/a

What are your ratings for Kubrick’s films? And which directors should I profile in the future? (Also, please don’t make fun of any other people’s rankings. That’s not fun.)

Next week’s director is… Yasujirō Ozu!

