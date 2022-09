But up until the day I’m gonna take all I can take

In 4th place, “I Say a Little Prayer”!

In 3rd place, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”!

In 2nd place, “Chain of Fools”!

And your pick for the best Aretha Franklin song, “Respect”!

Thanks to everyone who participated!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...