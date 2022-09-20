30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 20: What You Cook The Best

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about what meal you cook and prepare the best! What’s your signature thing that basically people or family members know you by and what do you do that you think is unique to it?

Bonus question: What’s a meal or dish that you wish you could learn or master?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...