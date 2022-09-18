30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 18: What’s For Breakfast?

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by looking at breakfast! What’s your go-to breakfast as an adult when it comes to weekdays and weekends if you do things differently? Do you have a favorite breakfast place to go to?

Bonus question: Doughnuts. TELL ME ABOUT DOUGHNUTS

Extra bonus question: What do you like the best about the greasy spoon style breakfast?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...