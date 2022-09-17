The Earwax Day Thread (September 17, 2022)

Medical term cerumen, known to the plebs as earwax, excretion of a honey-like sticky substance (Mm, yum yum!) in the ear canal. It is an essential part of keeping your ears healthy. A mixture of dead skin and other bodily secretions such as keratin, it prevents dirt, dust and water from entering your ear canal and also provides protection against bacteria, fungi and other possible infections.

It is continuously produced and self-regulating. Through talking and chewing, earwax is naturally moved towards the entrance of the ear by the movement of your muscles, where it generally falls away. Problems can mount when earwax builds up without attention however.

Symptoms of earwax build-up include:

hearing loss

earache or a feeling that your ears are blocked

ringing or buzzing in your ears (tinnitus)

vertigo (feeling dizzy and sick)

Please do not attempt to stick anything smaller than your finger in your ear. Not only will cotton buds, tissues, pen lids and knitting needles risk damage to your ear canal, they can inadvertently cause further build up of earwax, by pushing it further back into your canal.

Now let us discover what the colour of your earwax says about YOU.

Have a super Saturday and take care of yourselves (and your ears), everyone!

