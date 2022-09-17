Svengoolie Discussion Thread 9/17/2022: House of Dracula

From the MeTV website…

“Dracula arrives at Dr. Edelman’s office asking for a cure to his vampirism. However, this is a ruse by Dracula to get near Dr. Edelman’s beautiful female assistant and turn her into a vampire. Meanwhile, a sincere Lawrence Talbot, AKA the Wolfman, arrives seeking a cure for his lycanthropy. When Dr. Edelman’s first attempt fails, Talbot tries to commit suicide by jumping off a cliff, but instead finds a network of underground caves where Frankensteins Monster is in stasis. Chaos ensues as the three monsters fight for dominance of each other. “

Enjoy the movie!

