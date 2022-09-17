30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 17: What You Grew To Love

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by looking at foods and meals that you used to hate or have no taste or love for but ended up coming around on and now enjoy!

Bonus question: Conversely, what have you lost the taste for over the years that stands out the most?

