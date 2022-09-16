The Friday Politics Thread: Satisfies!

Hello and Welcome back to Fridays! It’s time to get back into the weekend! I hope your week was good! Mine was alright, some bad news and I’m sick. But I’ve got more music to share with you!

If you like me love Fiona Apple and Kate Bush then you’re going to love Nussy Andrews! Based in New York City they recorded their first two debut albums entirely in their family home during the Pandemic so she’s a newer artist. Her songs are haunting and playful with a deep melancholy and sadness to them. Their lyrics deal heavily with body issues and emotional turmoil and I find it very relatable!

My favorite song of hers

That’s all she wrote! Remember to support the local Clam Fighter, Hog Poggle and Save McSquirrel!!!

