Friday New Music – 9/16

Hello! Once again, here is some new music on a Friday. Who knew! New albums by The Beths for sure, they’re fun as hell and I’m sure this album is going to rule. There’s also a new Rina Sawayama which should be some more good pop. There’s also a new Deathcab for Cutie album I’ll be checking out – I just found out about it yesterday but the singles aren’t bad which is enough for me. Plus, a new No Age

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 28. & The Blind Monkey – Listen To Your Art…LP

— AG Club – Imposter Syndrome

— Bazzi – Infinite Dream

— Behemoth – Opvs Contra Natvram

— The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field

— The Black Angels – Wilderness of Mirrors

— BLACKPINK – Born Pink

— Blood Orange – Four Songs EP

— Butcher Brown – Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND

— Carina – Spaceout! EP

— Carl Cox – Electronic Generations

— Clutch – Sunrise on Slaughter Beach

— Con Brio – Seasons EP

— Crack Cloud – Tough Baby

— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

— Dan Wilson – Dancing on the Moon EP

— Daniele Luppi and Greg Gonzalez (of Cigarettes After Sex) – Charm of Pleasure

— Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave

— David Bowie – Moonage Daydream (Digital Release)

— Daya – In Between Dreams EP

— Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

— Dear Boy – Forever Sometimes

— Disco Doom – Mt. Surreal

— Djo (Joe Keery) – DECIDE

— Edenbridge – Shangri-La

— Ela Minus & DJ Python – corazón EP

— FLETCHER – Girl Of My Dreams

— Gloria de Oliveira and Dean Hurley – Oceans of Time

— Gogol Bordello – SOLIDARITINE

— Horace Andy – Midnight Scorchers

— Jesca Hoop – Order of Romance

— Jessie Reyez – Yessie

— Joe Strummer – Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years To Honor

— John Coltrane – Blue Train: The Complete Masters

— John Denver – Rocky Mountain High (Vinyl Reissue)

— Julian Lage – View With A Room

— Kings Elliot – Bored of the Circus EP

— Klangstof – Godspeed To The Freaks

— LeAnn Rimes – god’s work

— Lissie – Carving Canyons

— Little Big Town – Mr. Sun

— Little Dragon – Opening the Door EP

— Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965

— The London Suede – Autofiction

— Maggie Lindemann – SUCKERPUNCH

— Marcus Mumford (of Mumford and Sons) – (self-titled)

— Marianne Faithfull – Songs of Innocence and Experience 1965-1995

— The Mars Volta – The Mars Volta

— Mercyland – We Never Lost a Single Game

— Michelle Branch – The Trouble with Fever

— Miles Davis – That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7

— Miloe – gaps EP

— Molly Lewis – Mirage EP

— Monster Magnet – 4-Way Diablo (Reissue)

— Monster Magnet – Monolithic Baby! (Reissue)

— The Mellons – Introducing… The Mellons

— The Murlocs – Rapscallion

— Mura Masa – Demon Time

— mxmtoon – rising (the deluxe)

— NCT 127 – 질주 (2 Baddies)

— The New Mastersounds – The Deplar Effect

— No Age – People Helping People

— No Devotion – No Oblivion

— Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

— Ondara – Spanish Villager No: 3

— Pallbearer – Sorrow and Extinction (Reissue)

— Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man – Real Bad Flights

— Quinn Christopherson – Write Your Name In Pink

— Rhett Miller – The Misfit

— Summerlands – Dreamkiller

— Pink Floyd – Animals 2018 Remix

— PJ Western – Here I Go

— Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl

— Ringo Starr – EP3

— Smith/Kotzen (Richie Kotzen and Adrian Smith) – Better Days… And Nights

— Spiritus Mortis – The Great Seal

— Steve Aoki – HiROQUEST

— Sun Ra Arkestra – The Futuristic Sounds of Sun Ra (60th Anniversary Edition)

— Symba – DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time (A Gangsta Grillz Special Edition)

— Tai Verdes – HDTV

— Ten Kills the Pack – Thank You For Trying: ACT I EP

— Usher – My Way (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Vundabar – Good Old

— Well Wisher – That Weight

— What So Not – Anomaly

— Whitney – SPARK

— Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Super Deluxe (Super Deluxe Edition)

— Young Jesus – Shepherd Head

