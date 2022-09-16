Friday New Music – 9/16

Hello! Once again, here is some new music on a Friday. Who knew! New albums by The Beths for sure, they’re fun as hell and I’m sure this album is going to rule. There’s also a new Rina Sawayama which should be some more good pop. There’s also a new Deathcab for Cutie album I’ll be checking out – I just found out about it yesterday but the singles aren’t bad which is enough for me. Plus, a new No Age
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 28. & The Blind Monkey – Listen To Your Art…LP
— AG Club – Imposter Syndrome
— Bazzi – Infinite Dream
— Behemoth – Opvs Contra Natvram
— The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
— The Black Angels – Wilderness of Mirrors
— BLACKPINK – Born Pink
— Blood Orange – Four Songs EP
— Butcher Brown – Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND
— Carina – Spaceout! EP
— Carl Cox – Electronic Generations
— Clutch – Sunrise on Slaughter Beach
— Con Brio – Seasons EP
— Crack Cloud – Tough Baby
— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
— Dan Wilson – Dancing on the Moon EP
— Daniele Luppi and Greg Gonzalez (of Cigarettes After Sex) – Charm of Pleasure
— Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave
— David Bowie – Moonage Daydream (Digital Release)
— Daya – In Between Dreams EP
— Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
— Dear Boy – Forever Sometimes
— Disco Doom – Mt. Surreal
— Djo (Joe Keery) – DECIDE
— Edenbridge – Shangri-La
— Ela Minus & DJ Python – corazón EP
— FLETCHER – Girl Of My Dreams
— Gloria de Oliveira and Dean Hurley – Oceans of Time
— Gogol Bordello – SOLIDARITINE
— Horace Andy – Midnight Scorchers
— Jesca Hoop – Order of Romance
— Jessie Reyez – Yessie
— Joe Strummer – Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years To Honor
— John Coltrane – Blue Train: The Complete Masters
— John Denver – Rocky Mountain High (Vinyl Reissue)
— Julian Lage – View With A Room
— Kings Elliot – Bored of the Circus EP
— Klangstof – Godspeed To The Freaks
— LeAnn Rimes – god’s work
— Lissie – Carving Canyons
— Little Big Town – Mr. Sun
— Little Dragon – Opening the Door EP
— Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965
— The London Suede – Autofiction
— Maggie Lindemann – SUCKERPUNCH
— Marcus Mumford (of Mumford and Sons) – (self-titled)
— Marianne Faithfull – Songs of Innocence and Experience 1965-1995
— The Mars Volta – The Mars Volta
— Mercyland – We Never Lost a Single Game
— Michelle Branch – The Trouble with Fever
— Miles Davis – That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7
— Miloe – gaps EP
— Molly Lewis – Mirage EP
— Monster Magnet – 4-Way Diablo (Reissue)
— Monster Magnet – Monolithic Baby! (Reissue)
— The Mellons – Introducing… The Mellons
— The Murlocs – Rapscallion
— Mura Masa – Demon Time
— mxmtoon – rising (the deluxe)
— NCT 127 – 질주 (2 Baddies)
— The New Mastersounds – The Deplar Effect
— No Age – People Helping People
— No Devotion – No Oblivion
— Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part
— Ondara – Spanish Villager No: 3
— Pallbearer – Sorrow and Extinction (Reissue)
— Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man – Real Bad Flights
— Quinn Christopherson – Write Your Name In Pink
— Rhett Miller – The Misfit
— Summerlands – Dreamkiller
— Pink Floyd – Animals 2018 Remix
— PJ Western – Here I Go
— Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl
— Ringo Starr – EP3
— Smith/Kotzen (Richie Kotzen and Adrian Smith) – Better Days… And Nights
— Spiritus Mortis – The Great Seal
— Steve Aoki – HiROQUEST
— Sun Ra Arkestra – The Futuristic Sounds of Sun Ra (60th Anniversary Edition)
— Symba – DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time (A Gangsta Grillz Special Edition)
— Tai Verdes – HDTV
— Ten Kills the Pack – Thank You For Trying: ACT I EP
— Usher – My Way (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Vundabar – Good Old
— Well Wisher – That Weight
— What So Not – Anomaly
— Whitney – SPARK
— Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Super Deluxe (Super Deluxe Edition)
— Young Jesus – Shepherd Head