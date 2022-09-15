One More Day Thread (One More Night)

One more night / God, I’ve had to fight / To keep my line of sight

On what’s real

One more day / I fear I’ve lost my way / I don’t know how to say

What I feel

[refrain]

Someone better hurry, I’m all alone

And I keep breaking down, breaking down, you know?

No one ever taught me to be on my own

And I keep breaking down, breaking down, you know?

One more night / My eyes reflect the light / In the distance something bright

Appears

One more day / It’s too hard to explain / What goes on in my brain

Is not clear

[ refrain ]

So hold on one more night, hold out one more day

Hold on one more night, hold out one more day

There’ll be one more night / And things will be made right / Again I’ll hold you tight

My dear

One more day / And I’ll collect my pay / And soon be far away

From here

