Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY. SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2022:

Atlanta Season Premiere (FX)

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Netflix)

Beyond Oak Island (History)

Dating Hell (LMN)

Dogs In Space(Netflix)Fate Of A Sport (ESPN)

Ghost Adventures Season Premiere (Travel)

Speak No Evil (Shudder)

Terim (Netflix)

The Light In The Hall (Sundance Now)

Thursday Night Football Season Premiere (Prime Video)

Vampire Academy (Peacock)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH, 2022:

CMT Giants: Vince Gill (CMT)

Dateline Season Premiere (NBC)

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Drifting Home (Netflix)

Dying To Win (LMN)

Fate: The Winx Saga Season Premiere (Netflix)

Goodnight Mommy (Prime Video)

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Netflix)

Heathers: The Musical (The Roku Channel)

I Used To Be Famous (Netflix)

Jogi (Netflix)

Los Espookys Season Two Premiere (HBO)

Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Mija (Disney+)

Mirror Mirror (Netflix)

My Dream Quinceañera Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Sago Mini Friends Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Santo (Netflix)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (Netflix)

The Brave Ones (Netflix)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2022:

48 Hours Season Premiere (CBS)

Girl In Room 13 (Lifetime)

Secret Origins Of The Batwheels (HBO Max)

This Little Love Of Mine (Great American Family)

Wedding Of A Lifetime (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH, 2022:

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Halloween Wars Season Premiere (Food)

Love’s Sweet Reward (UP tv)

SEAL Team Season Premiere (Paramount+)

60 Minutes Season Premiere (CBS)

Stroller Moms (Lifetime)

The Secrets of Bella Vista (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

The U.S. And The Holocaust (PBS)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH, 2022:

Best In Dough Series Premiere (Hulu)

Bob Hearts Abishola Season Premiere (CBS)

Dancing With The Stars Season Nineteen Premiere (Disney+)

NCIS Season Premiere (CBS)

NCIS: Hawai’i Season Two Premiere (CBS)

9-1-1 Season Premiere (Fox)

Quantum Leap Series Premiere (NBC)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Season Premiere (Discovery)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Cleaning Lady Season Two Premiere (Fox)

The Voice Season Premiere (NBC)

Wild Game Kitchen Series Premiere (Outdoor)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2022:

FBI Season Premiere (CBS)

FBI International Season Premiere (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted Season Premiere (CBS)

Fflam (MHz Choice)

New Amsterdam Season Premiere (NBC)

Paris Police 1900 Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (Netflix)

Reboot Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Resident Season Premiere (Fox)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2022:

Abbott Elementary Season Two Premiere (ABC)

Andor Series Premiere (Disney+)

Big Sky Season Premiere (ABC)

Chicago Fire Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD Season Premiere (NBC)

Designing Miami Series Premiere (Netflix)

Escape From Kabul (HBO)

Firebuds Series Premiere (Disney/Disney Jr./Disney+)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (Netflix)

Home Economics Season Premiere (ABC)

Iron Chef Mexico Series Premiere (Netflix)

Lego Masters Season Premiere (Fox)

Malicious Mind Games (LMN)

Meet Cute (Peacock)

Prisma (Prime Video)

Shadowland (Peacock)

Super/Natural Series Premiere (Disney+)

Survivor Season Premiere (CBS)

The Amazing Race Season Premiere (CBS)

The Conners Season Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs Season Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer Season Premiere (Fox)

The Perfumier (Netflix)

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...