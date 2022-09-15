Comic Book Chat – Harley Quinn’s 30th Anniversary

Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn is celebrating her 30th Anniversary in 2022.

From henchwoman to anti-hero to superhero, Harley Quinn is one of the few characters to make the jump from media to comics. Stepping out of the shadow of Mr. J, there is no sign of her popularity slowing down.

Where do you wanna see Harley next?

Does she have what it takes to make another run at box office glory or not? Would you rather see her in a solo film or another team up picture?

Do you prefer her as a villain, hero, or anti-hero?

Best/worst moments featuring HQ

