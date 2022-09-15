30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 15: Fried, Battered, & Delicious

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about taking food and getting it all fried and battered up. There are things that make you look askew when you see them done this way – fried twinkies will always just make me question things – but there’s a lot of great stuff done this way beyond the basics. What do you do up this way yourself and what’s the best that you’ve had out in the world?

Bonus question: What’s something you really want to try that’s done up this way?

