Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I had something else planned for this week’s header, but then LiSA announced her new album!

LANDER will arrive on November 16th, and I’m really looking forward to listening to the new songs. One of these new songs was released along with the announcement, so give it a listen!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

