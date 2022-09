Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 3

Group 1 Results!

Spoiler 55.00% Celeste in love with a ghost – Golden Ridge (Golden Feather Mix) 50.00% 198X The Runaway: Route 86 50.00% Panzer Paladin Canals 50.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Argentum Trade Guild – Day 45.00% Sonic Time Twisted To Thaw Or To Freeze …for Frigid Fortress Future 45.00% If Found… The Anomaly 40.00% River City Girls Skull Crackin [Megan McDuffee] 40.00% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(LYSINE)- [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 35.00% Shakedown: Hawaii Last Man Standing 35.00% Dandara Dandara’s Purpose 35.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Mechanical Rhythm 35.00% Yes, Your Grace Music! 30.00% Death Squared I Feel Like We’ve Been Here Before 30.00% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Rufus Shinra [Nobuo Uematsu & Shotaro Shima] 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Knowledge Never Sleeps 25.00% Below Blackrock 20.00% Black the Fall The Factory 20.00% Super Mario Odyssey Madame Broodle Battle 20.00% NieR:Automata Weight of the World (English Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: J’Nique Nicole] 15.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gravity Man Stage 15.00% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Knit and Run 15.00% Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Simple and Clean: Ray of Hope Mix 10.00% Trails of Cold Steel III A Sudden Turn of Events 10.00% Songbringer Sindraphon [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top *mumbles* songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512 , songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 is active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 4 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 3 is open until Thursday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

