Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 13

Here are today’s contestants:

Justin, a software engineer, met Brad Rutter, “the guy who beat Ken Jennings”;

April, a digital production artist, wrote questions too hard for fifth graders; and

Luigi, an attorney, does important pro bono work. Luigi is a two-day champ with winnings of $65,801.

Jeopardy!

1960s AMERICA // ALPHABETICALLY NEXT // BROADCASTING HISTORY// GOING ON A POWER TRIP // NEW TO THE OED // NFL OPENING WEEKEND

DD1 – $1,000 – NEW TO THE OED – “To stand on” these, meaning to benefit from the knowledge of great predecessors (Justin added $2,000 to his leading score of $4,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Luigi $5,200, April $1,200, Justin $8,200.

Double Jeopardy!

DO YOU FEEL A FIRST DRAFT? // SYNONYMS // A CHEM/PHYSICS/BIO SAMPLER // FULL OF HOLES // EUROPEAN PLACES // 20th CENTURY SONG, 21st CENTURY AD

DD2 – $800 – A CHEM/PHYSICS/BIO SAMPLER – The standard model for particle physics accounts for 3 of the 4 fundamental forces, skipping this one, important in daily life (April moved into a very close third place by adding $5,000 to her total of $5,600.)

DD3 – $1,200 – DO YOU FEEL A FIRST DRAFT? – These 2 iconic fictional characters were originally to be named Sherrington Hope and Dr. Ormond Sacker (With two other clues remaining, Luigi added $2,500 to his score of $13,200, just enough to take the lead from April with $15,000.)

April began an impressive rally on DD2, gave the lead up to Luigi on DD3, but got first place back on the last clue of the round, heading into FJ at $16,600 vs. $15,700 for Luigi and $11,000 for Justin.

Final Jeopardy!

THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY – Prince Philip’s titles included Baron Greenwich & Duke of Edinburgh, but not Prince Consort, last used by this royal

April and Luigi were correct on FJ, and while Luigi nearly doubled up, April only bet $1,801 from the lead. So Luigi added $15,699 to win with $31,399 for a three-day total of $97,200.

Odds and ends

Musical miscues: No one knew what Todd Rundgren wants to do “all day” is “Bang on the Drum”, or could name “More Than This” British band Roxy Music or “Round and Round” group Ratt.

Clue selection strategy: With one untouched category left in DJ and DD3 remaining, April chose the top-row clue and Justin picked the $800 selection, leaving the DD for Luigi to find under the $1,200 clue.

One more thing: In both games this season we’ve had a category with guest presenters, and both times there was at least one leftover.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is shoulders of giants? DD2 – What is gravity? DD3 – Who are Holmes and Watson? FJ – Who was Prince Albert?

