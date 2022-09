Ariana DeBose was born on this day in 1991. She is a stage and screen actress who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in the 2021 West Side Story. Ariana describes herself as queer. She also appeared as Alyssa Green in Netflix’s version of The Prom and as Emma Tate, the school teacher, in Schmigadoon! Here’s Ariana in action as Anita:

Have a good night & enjoy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...