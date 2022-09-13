30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 13: The Sweetness Of Chocolate

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about chocolate! There’s a lot of areas where this is used in a variety of recipes so today we’re looking to see what your favorite kind of chocolate is and what the best use of it is.

Bonus question: What’s your best and worst chocolate candy bar?

Extra bonus question: What’s your best and worse chocolate when it comes to ice cream?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...