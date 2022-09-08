‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Season 1 Episode 4 Discussion

We learned back in August 2019 that the Disney+ service will be bringing a She-Hulk live-action series with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The fourth episode of the nine-episode series has gone live and this discussion topic is for this episode and what we’ve known beforehand about it.

The Disney+ series was developed by Jessica Gao, who served as the head writer on it, with Kat Cairo leading the directing the first four and final two episodes while Anu Valia directed a three-episode block.

The cast for it includes:

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Amelia

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Smart Hulk

Benedict Wong as Wong: The Sorcerer Supreme

Additional cast includes Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews.]

The character of She-Hulk has been done both serious and silly and has a few plans in-between. With a number of miniseries, takeovers of other series, and series of her own, she’s got an audience but has had a hard time carrying her own title for too long. One of the more interesting ones was the recent series from Charles Soule where it focused on her as a lawyer and dealing with cases involving superheroes, villains, and the like and very grounded in the law itself. That could provide quite the unique hook to expand her into various corners of the MCU.

Plot Concept: Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single attorney in her 30s who also becomes the 6-foot-7-inch (2.01-meter) green superhero She-Hulk.

