30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 6: Favorite Poultry Dish

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about poultry dishes! We want to know what your favorite kind of dish is, what’s the the best way to cook it in terms of seasonings and the like, as well as what method – the grill, oven, air fryer, etc.?

Bonus question: What’s the best place for fast food poultry of your choice?

