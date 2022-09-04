Spider-Man: No Way Home Scores Box Office Win

The Labor Day weekend is a dead weekend for movies – even though there is money to be made on it – and the theaters tried to up their game for it with a National Cinema’s Day with $3 tickets. That helped to get people back into the theater for a couple of things such as the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home with additional footage. That let the film add another $6 million for the three days and projected a bit more when viewed as a four-day weekend with the holiday.

It also helped with Top Gun Maverick as that film in its 15th week added another $5.5 million which with the Monday numbers will put it over the $700 million mark.

Pretty great for a movie nobody thought should be made.

Everything else is pretty much just a few million and close to that so it’s jockeying for a position where it doesn’t mean much. Dragon Ball Super at least added another $2.4 million to its coffers to bring it to $34.8 million, which is really great for a specialty project like this.

As for what’s next, September 9th sees the wide release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva from Disney while 20th Century Studios goes with the horror/thriller Barbarian. Avenue Pictures is going to try and go wide with Medieval.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $6,000,000 3,935 $1,525 $810,793,000 38.6% 2 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $5,500,000 3,113 $1,767 $698,829,744 27.2% 3 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $5,450,000 3,115 $1,750 $80,806,058 5.8% 4 Bullet Train Sony $5,400,000 3,117 $1,732 $85,932,558 5.7% 5 Invitation, The Sony $4,705,000 3,114 $1,511 $13,749,963 4.8% 6 Beast Universal $3,640,000 3,217 $1,131 $25,419,575 4.4% 7 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $3,130,000 2,457 $1,274 $358,867,065 3.8% 8 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $2,446,000 2,090 $1,170 $339,962,296 3.4% 9 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crunchyroll $2,411,000 2,468 $977 $34,863,492 2.8% 10 Jaws (1975) Universal $2,300,000 1,246 $1,846 $266,224,000 1.1% 11 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $1,865,000 2,074 $899 $84,855,398 0.4% 12 Nope Universal $1,580,000 1,518 $1,041 $120,125,275 0.3%

