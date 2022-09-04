Spider-Man: No Way Home Scores Box Office Win

The Labor Day weekend is a dead weekend for movies – even though there is money to be made on it – and the theaters tried to up their game for it with a National Cinema’s Day with $3 tickets. That helped to get people back into the theater for a couple of things such as the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home with additional footage. That let the film add another $6 million for the three days and projected a bit more when viewed as a four-day weekend with the holiday.
It also helped with Top Gun Maverick as that film in its 15th week added another $5.5 million which with the Monday numbers will put it over the $700 million mark.
Pretty great for a movie nobody thought should be made.
Everything else is pretty much just a few million and close to that so it’s jockeying for a position where it doesn’t mean much. Dragon Ball Super at least added another $2.4 million to its coffers to bring it to $34.8 million, which is really great for a specialty project like this.
As for what’s next, September 9th sees the wide release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva from Disney while 20th Century Studios goes with the horror/thriller Barbarian. Avenue Pictures is going to try and go wide with Medieval.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|Market Share
|1
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Sony
|$6,000,000
|3,935
|$1,525
|$810,793,000
|38.6%
|2
|Top Gun Maverick
|Paramount
|$5,500,000
|3,113
|$1,767
|$698,829,744
|27.2%
|3
|DC League of Super Pets
|Warner Bros.
|$5,450,000
|3,115
|$1,750
|$80,806,058
|5.8%
|4
|Bullet Train
|Sony
|$5,400,000
|3,117
|$1,732
|$85,932,558
|5.7%
|5
|Invitation, The
|Sony
|$4,705,000
|3,114
|$1,511
|$13,749,963
|4.8%
|6
|Beast
|Universal
|$3,640,000
|3,217
|$1,131
|$25,419,575
|4.4%
|7
|Minions: The Rise Of Gru
|Universal
|$3,130,000
|2,457
|$1,274
|$358,867,065
|3.8%
|8
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|Disney
|$2,446,000
|2,090
|$1,170
|$339,962,296
|3.4%
|9
|Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
|Crunchyroll
|$2,411,000
|2,468
|$977
|$34,863,492
|2.8%
|10
|Jaws (1975)
|Universal
|$2,300,000
|1,246
|$1,846
|$266,224,000
|1.1%
|11
|Where The Crawdads Sing
|Sony
|$1,865,000
|2,074
|$899
|$84,855,398
|0.4%
|12
|Nope
|Universal
|$1,580,000
|1,518
|$1,041
|$120,125,275
|0.3%
© Comscore 2019
[Source: Box Office Essentials]