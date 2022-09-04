Sports

AEW All Out 2022 Live Thread

Match card

  • AEW Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk.
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho.
  • Interim AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayer vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker.
  • AEW Tag Team Championships: Swerve in my Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed.
  • AEW World Trios Championship: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and The Dark Order.
  • Ladder Match for AEW Championship shot: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Penta vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. a mystery entrant.
  • TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena.
  • Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.
  • Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy.
  • Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobs.
  • House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting and Miro.

Preshow card

  • AEW All Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian.
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii.
  • FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker.
  • Mixed tag team match: Tay Melo and Sammy Guervara vs. Ruby Sho and Ortiz.