30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 4: Sunday Dinner

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about Sunday dinners! For many, this is a weekly or semi-regular family tradition of getting together and having a big meal with everyone. Was this something you did when you were younger and does it carry on now? What are some of your best memories of these events with the food that was made? What do you do with your Sunday dinners now?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...