Franchise Festival S2E14 – Resident Evil 7

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 7! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and characters?

In the podcast episode below, your hosts are joined by special guest Adam Bucceri to explore the development, gameplay, and plot of Resident Evil 7. Our longest episode yet covers cut enemies, tips to get you past the toughest bosses (spoiler: crouch), and plenty of praise for the franchise’s scariest moments.

A quick content warning: this episode includes descriptions of some pretty graphic violence, even by Resident Evil standards, so proceed carefully if you have a sensitive stomach.

Don’t miss Adam’s excellent tabletop games, including the Resident Evil-inspired Enter the Survival Horror, available now at https://boocherry.itch.io/!

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics. In August we covered the first half of Netlix’s Resident Evil (2022) and in September we’ll be discussing the remaining four episodes of that TV show.

