September 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Starring: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, Sara Zwangobani

Premieres September 1st

A Private Affair

In the late 1940s in Galicia, a daring young upper-class woman with the soul of a policeman, Marina Quiroga, sets out to hunt down the serial killer who has been stalking the city for months, and she does so with the help of her faithful butler, Hector. A discreet and helpful man whose sensitivity and audacity always place him at the key point of the investigation. Together they will fight against all obstacles to achieve it and neither the gender prejudices of the time, nor the resistance of the new commissioner or the attempts of Marina’s mother to marry her off, will prevent them from finally discovering the truth.

Starring: Aura Garrido, Jean Reno, Ángela Molina, Alex García, Gorka Otxoa, Tito Valverde, Irene Montalá, Pablo Molinero, Andrés Velencoso

Quick Thoughts: Yes! All shows should be Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries ripoffs. May you also have two Communist henchmen that just kind of live with you in your mansion, Marina Quiroga.

Premieres September 16th

Jungle

Jungle follows the connected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle, viewed through the prism of UK rap and drill music, and giving a perspective on an often unseen world. Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive. As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence.

Starring: Ezra Elliott, Amaria BB, Nadia A’Rubea, Jordan McCann, Unknown T, Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Dizzee Rascal, Rimzee, IAMDDB, BandoKay, J Fado, K Koke, Skengdo, AM, Poundz, M24, Jaykae, Double Lz

Premieres September 30th

Cars on the Road

Pixar Animation Studios returns to the world of Cars with the all-new original series “Cars on the Road.” Episodes follow Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. Along the way, every stop is its own adventure, with outrageous roadside attractions and colorful new characters.

Starring: Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, Lloyd Sherr, Quinta Brunson

Premieres September 8th

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

Premieres September 8th

Growing Up

Growing Up is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

Premieres September 8th

Tierra Incógnita

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras, a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma, Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Starring: Pedro Maurizi, Mora Fisz

Premieres September 8th

Super/Natural

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch, this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

Premieres September 21st

Andor

Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Starring: Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw

Quick Thoughts: I liked Rogue One just fine but know that I shall be watching it for you, Poldark’s Cousin Who Drowned In A Mine But This Time He Is In Space.

Premieres September 21st

The Murders Before the Marathon

If police had solved a gruesome triple homicide in Waltham, Massachusetts, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing? Journalist Suzan Zalkind unpacks the murder that took her friend’s life, the national tragedy that shook her city, and the haunting connection between the two events.

Premieres September 5th

Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Starring: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Alicia Crowder, Benjamin Wadsworth, Catherine Missal

Premieres September 7th

Wedding Season

Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé; two months later, at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.

Starring: Gavin Drea, Rosa Salazar, Jamie Michie, George Webster, Jade Harrison

Premieres September 8th

The Zone: Survival Mission

The Zone: Survival Mission is a survival gameshow that throws its cast members into eight different virtual spaces and themed rooms, where members have to survive four hours in the unknown.

Premieres September 8th

Best in Dough

At a time when there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier…Pizza! In this cheesy new competition series each episode features three epic pizza makers from all walks of life battling it out over two rounds. First, the out of the box challenge takes the pizza makers out of their culinary comfort zone and pushes them to think of pizza in a completely different way. Next, it’s time for the final dough down where the pizza makers get to make the pie that defines them. Only one will walk away with $10,000 and the title of Best in Dough!

Starring: Wells Adams, Daniele U’Diti, Millie Peartree, Eunji Kim, Bryan Ford

Premieres September 19th

Reboot

Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu

Premieres September 20th

Chefs vs. Wild

Reaching the peak of the culinary world has never been this demanding. In each episode of Chefs vs. Wild, two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges.

Starring: Kiran Jethwa, Valerie Segrest

Premieres September 26th

Reasonable Doubt

You’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Starring: Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Grovey, Brooke Lyons

Premieres September 27th

Life By Ella

After a life-changing experience, 13-year-old Ella is eager to seize the day. As she learns to appreciate each moment, she faces the fears that once defined her — and encourages others to do the same.

Starring: Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine, Kevin Rahm, Mary Faber, Aidan Wallace, Vanessa Carrasco, Kunal Dudheker, Maya Lynne Robinson

Premieres September 2nd

Gutsy

Take an unforgettable journey with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton as they go on adventures with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women — from household names to unsung heroes — who make us laugh and inspire us to be more gutsy.

Premieres September 9th

Last Light

Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Starring: Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, Hakeem Jomah

Premieres September 8th

Vampire Academy

In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

Starring: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner

Premieres September 15th

My Dream Quinceañera

My Dream Quinceañera follows three Southern Californian teens: Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna, on their fun and drama-filled journeys to create the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams! They’ll have the help of expert quinceañera planner, Maria Perez, to bring their fantasy celebration to life in this ten-episode season.

Premieres September 16th

Pantheon

Based on a collection of short stories from Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the ‘Cloud’, Pantheon focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Starring: Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose

Premieres September 1st

Zatima

This Sistas spinoff follows popular characters Zac and Fatima, as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Starring: Devale Ellis, Crystal Renee Hayslett, J Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside.

Premieres September 29th

Recipes for Love and Murder

Based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling novels “A Tannie Maria Mystery,” the ten-part series follows a newspaper recipe advice columnist, Tannie Maria, who offers guidance and counsel and helps investigate crimes in her small town in the vibrant, beautiful region of the Karoo in South Africa. Two new episodes will premiere weekly every Monday through October 3. When the local newspaper cuts her recipe column, Tannie Maria lobbies to take on the role of advice columnist. Things take an unexpected turn when a correspondent who writes to Maria about her abusive husband is found dead. Maria’s worlds collide as she begins working through her own mysterious past trying to solve the case. Maria joins forces with a local, risk-taking, rookie journalist, and sometimes rival, Jessie September, to investigate the murder and catch the killer — before the local police find more victims. But will they make too many enemies in the process and risk the perpetrator catching them first? Meanwhile, Maria comforts her readers by blending experiential advice with soothing recipes – truly chicken soup for the soul.

Starring: Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kylie Fisher, Tony Kgoroge, Elton Landrew, Arno Greeff, Jennifer Steyn, Lee Duru

Premieres September 5th

101 Scariest Movie Moments

Master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made.

Premieres September 7th

Queer For Fear

From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock; from the “lavender scare” alien invasion films of the mid-20th century to the AIDS obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films; through genre-bending horrors from a new generation of queer creators; Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.

Premieres September 30th

The Light in the Hall

After the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Ela Roberts, in 2002, Joe Pritchard was arrested after her DNA was found in his caravan and he confessed to her murder, though he has not disclosed where her body is. When the news breaks that Joe is about to be released from prison after 18 years – much to the horror of Ela’s mother, journalist Cat Donato decides to return to Llanemlyn to discover the truth about Ela’s final days for once and for all. But will Cat be warmly welcomed back in the town where she grew up? Sharon is also desperate for answers, and she’ll go to any lengths to get them.

Starring: Alexandra Roach, Iwan Rheon, Joanna Scanlan

Premieres September 15th

House of Hammer

Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.

Premieres September 12th

Off the Hook

Thirty-something Lea and Manon turn their lives upside down when they go on a digital detox, bringing their whole families along on the challenge.

Starring: Manon Azem, Tiphaine Daviot, Charlotte de Turckheim, Helena Noguerra, Laurent Bateau, Oussama Kheddam, Paul Muguruza, Zinedine Soualem

Premieres September 1st

Devil in Ohio

When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

Starring: Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, Naomi Tan

Premieres September 2nd

Buy My House

Homeowners from across America come to sell their properties, on the spot, to one of four real-estate tycoons including Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. Incredible and unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in heart pounding negotiations with the tycoons.

Premieres September 2nd

Dated & Related

Is this about to be the most awkward dating show in history? Dated & Related is a brand-new reality series featuring pairs of siblings searching for ‘the one’ together. Will they be each other’s ultimate wingman, or scuttle their siblings’ plans completely? Either way, it’s going to be Awkward. As. Hell.

Quick Thoughts: …this was not the premise I thought it would be when I heard the title.

Premieres September 2nd

Fakes

Fakes is the story of two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. They move into a downtown penthouse, have more cash than they know what to do with, and then get raided by the feds. One of them goes to jail, the other doesn’t. This is the story of their ultimate betrayal, told through each of their POVs with regular fourth wall breaks. This is a comedy drama with two unreliable narrators who are both competing for the last word.

Starring: Emilija Baranac, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Tong

Premieres September 2nd

You’re Nothing Special

Amaia’s life, according to her, just sucks. Overnight, she has to say goodbye to her life in Barcelona, where she has all her friends and her day to day already established, to go live in her mother’s village, where NOTHING ever happens. However, she will soon discover something that could turn her life around… that perhaps she has inherited the powers of her grandmother: a woman she never met, but with the reputation of being the only witch that has ever lived in the town of Salabarria.

Starring: Dèlia Brufau, Oskar de la Fuente, Jaime Wang, Ainara Pérez, Elia Galera

Premieres September 2nd

Little Women

Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

Starring: Jeon Chae-eun, Kang Hoon, Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu, Uhm Ji-won, Um Ki-joon, Wi Ha-jun

Premieres September 3rd

Chef’s Table: Pizza

The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

Premieres September 7th

Entrapped

In this Trapped spin-off, police duo Andri and Hinrika investigate a murder in the remote highlands when a spiritual group and a biker gang clash.

Starring: Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir, Egill Ólafsson, Haraldur Stefánsson, Thomas Bo Larsen, Auðunn Lúthersson

Premieres September 8th

Narco-Saints

An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.

Starring: Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok

Premieres September 9th

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Premieres September 13th

Heartbreak High

An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

Starring: Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden, James Majoos

Premieres September 14th

The Lørenskog Disappearance

When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.

Starring: Christian Rubeck, Glenn André Kaada, Helene Bjørneby, Henrik Rafaelsen, Hermann Sabado, Kidane Gjølme Dalva, Kjersti Dalseide, Roar Kjølv Jenssen, Terje Strømdahl, Victoria Ose, Yngvild Støen Grotmol

Premieres September 14th

Sins of Our Mother

Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children. For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

Premieres September 14th

Terim

The football player, the captain, the coach, the father, the grandfather, the emperor… Netflix has released the first teaser trailer and first look images of Terim, a documentary series focusing on the epic career of Fatih Terim between 1996 and 2022, who has undertaken different roles in his personal life while his name was also being written in golden letters in the history of football.

Premieres September 15th

The Brave Ones

Set in modern-day South Africa, this captivating supernatural series is inspired by the rich mythology of African gods and divine beings. It tells the story of ordinary township girl Ntsiki, who discovers she is a mystical being who must harness her powers to protect the community and avenge her sister’s murder.

Starring: Sthandile Nkosi, Keke Mphuthi, Nomalanga Nkosi, Bonko Khoza, Tony Kgoroge, Zamani Mbatha, Pheello Kotelo, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Yule Masiteng, Anelisa Phewa, Otto Nobela, Lindani Nkosi

Premieres September 16th

Santo

It tells the story of Santo, a drug trafficker whose face has never been revealed. Two cops who are after him, Cardona and Millán, radically opposed, will have to learn to work together to solve the case and keep their lives safe.

Starring: Raúl Arévalo, Bruno Gagliasso, Victoria Guerra, Greta Fernández, Luiz Felipe Lucas

Premieres September 16th

Designing Miami

Miami’s two hottest designers aren’t just competitors, they’re also husband and wife. Eilyn and Ray Jimenez are making South Florida chicer one house at a time – she with a minimalist aesthetic and he with a more maximalist approach. Juggling the needs of their deep pocketed clients, their staffs of young designers, their close-knit families (some of whom are also contractors) and their relationship with each other isn’t easy, but this talented, stylish duo manages to pull it off while always maintaining a healthy sense of humor.

Starring:

Premieres September 21st

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

A crime docu-series, filled with pop culture references, that explores the known and unknown elements of Wanna Marchi and a historical moment in the history of Italian TV.

Premieres September 21st

Iron Chef Mexico

The legendary culinary competition that began in Japan and became a global phenomenon will be experienced for the first time in Spanish and with a very Mexican touch. The best chefs based in Mexico will go head to head in the kitchen stadium against the resident Iron Chefs in a duel against the clock around a very peculiar secret ingredient. The series is based on Fuji Television Network’s format.

Premieres September 21st

Thai Cave Rescue

Inspired by the incredible true story of the Thai youth soccer team who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth, and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world, as they fight against both nature and time to save them.

Starring: Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote, Thaneth “Ek” Warakulnukroh, Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund, Suppakorn “Tok” Kitsuwan, Bloom Varin

Premieres September 22nd

The Girls at the Back

After one of them is diagnosed with cancer, five friends devote their annual vacation to expanding their horizons, one bucket-list challenge at a time.

Starring: Itsaso Arana, Mónica Miranda, María Rodríguez Soto, Mariona Terés, Godeliv Van den Brandt

Premieres September 23rd

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Millennial misfits band together online to rescue GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs.

Premieres September 28th

The Empress

When the rebellious Elisabeth (“SISI”) meets Franz, the Emperor of Austria, the young couple’s intoxicating love completely upsets the power structure at the Viennese court. After the wedding, the young empress must assert herself not only against her mother-in-law, the sovereign, power-hungry Sophie, but also against Franz’s brother Maxi, who himself longs for the throne (and for Sisi). As enemy troops form up on the borders of the Habsburg Empire, people in Vienna rise up in protest against the emperor. Elisabeth must find out who she can trust and how high the price is to be a true empress and a figure of hope for the people.

Starring: Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant

Premieres September 29th

Entergalactic

The series follows a young artist named Jabari as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow – voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

Starring: Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

Premieres September 30th

