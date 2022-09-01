Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022:

Fakes (Netflix)

Fenced In (Netflix)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix)

Liss Pereria: Adulting (Netflix)

Love In The Villa (Netflix)

Mountain Men Season Premiere (History)

Pantheon Series Premiere (AMC)

Off The Hook (Netflix)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Shell Collection (Fox Nation)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND, 2022:

Buy My House (Netflix)

Dated And Related (Netflix)

Devil In Ohio (Netflix)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season Two (Netflix)

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul (Peacock)

House Of Hammer (Discovery+)

Ivy + Bean (Netflix)

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go (Netflix)

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance (Netflix)

Life By Ella (Apple TV+)

The Festival Of Troubadors (Netflix)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Series Premiere (Amazon)

You’re Nothing Special Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2022:

Little Women (Netflix)

Prescription For Love (Great American Family)

Soul Food With Tara Wallace Series Premiere (Impact)



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2022:

Love’s Portrait (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

McEnroe (Showtime)

Rick & Morty Season Premiere (Adult Swim)

The Chi Season Five Finale (Showtime)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2022:

American Dad! Season Premiere (TBS)

Cocomelon Season Six Premiere (Netflix)

Edge Of The Unknown Series Premiere (NatGeo)

Once Upon A Small Town (Netflix)

No Ordinary Life (CNN)

Real Girlfriends In Paris Series Premiere (Bravo)

Recipes For Love And Murder Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

The Bad Seed Returns (Lifetime)

The Visitors (Travel)

TUESDAY. SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2022:

Bee & PuppyCat (Netflix)

Good Bones: Risky Business Series Premiere (HGTV)

Get Smart With Money (Netflix)

Queen Sugar Season Premiere (OWN)

Rodrigo Marques: King Of Uncouth (Netflix)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (Netflix)

UFOs (MHz Choice)

Untold: The Race Of The Century (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH, 2022:

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Netflix)

Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer (Netflix)

Inkmaster Season Fourteen Premiere (Paramount+)

Jay Leno’s Garage Season Premiere (CNBC)

Tell Me Lies Series Premiere (Hulu)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2022:

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory Series Premiere (Disney+)

Growing Up Series Premiere (Disney+)

Last Light (Peacock)

Pinocchio (Disney+)

Renovation Impossible Series Premiere (HGTV)

The Good Fight Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Wedding Season (Hulu)

