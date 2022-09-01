Comic Book Chat – Create Your Own Hero

You are walking down the street and spy a mysterious phone dial on the ground. It’s odd because you haven’t seen a rotary phone in years. You hear a whisper saying, “Hero”, “Hero”. You spell the word -H-E-R-O using the dial and BAM! you turn into a superhero.

For today’s Comic Book Chat- tell us the name of the superhero you turn into and the power set you have.

Be creative and let’s have some fun! Looking forward to seeing what you come up with today.

Thanks for stopping by the Chat!

Bonus Discussion – There have been many iterations and volumes of Dial H for Hero. Which one is your favorite?

To be honest, I’m surprised that this hasn’t been turned into a movie or T.V series. It has such a great premise I don’t know why this hasn’t been made yet.

