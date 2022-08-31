The Book Nook Sees Double (8/31)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This one’s for the book buying addicts (which I assume is everyone here): sometimes you just have to buy the same book twice. Or even more than that. Because you found another copy which has a much lovelier cover than the one you already happen to own. Or because this other copy contains better notes or other worthwhile additional text, or is a better translation. Or just because I want to, no, I don’t have a hoarding problem, thanks.

In any case, most of us are bound to own multiple copies of the same book. So which book do you own multiple times, and why?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

FOR THE AVOCADO BOOK CLUB PARTICIPANTS:

For the Dark Tower group: We’re reading The Waste Lands – The Dark Tower III. Thread goes up at noon EDT today, please make sure you have finished Book I – Jake.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...