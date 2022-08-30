Blade Runner Night Thread (08/30)

August is almost over (WHAT?) and that means the end to my themed Open Threads for the month. What will September bring? I haven’t thought about that yet but for now we celebrate another film celebrating its 40th Anniversary of release. So many movies to choose from, I’m sure I’ll sprinkle a few more in between now and the end of the year.

Tonight we will discuss Blade Runner, originally released on June 25th, 1982.

Cast – Harrison Ford, Sean Young, Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah, Edward James Olmos, M. Emmet Walsh, Joanna Cassidy, Joe Turkel, and Brion James.

That’s a solid cast, if I do say so myself. PCU had the Caine/Hackman theory which posits that at any given time, a Michael Caine or Gene Hackman theory will be on television.

I have a theory of my own – any movie featuring M. Emmet Walsh is a guaranteed hit or ends up becoming a cult classic. Stop a minute and think of his filmography and try to find a clunker. You can’t! We can debate Critters and Camp Nowhere another time.

Adapted from Philip K. Dick‘s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? the sci-fi classic earned 41.6 million dollars at the box office.

One theory that has been debated between movie lovers for 40 years is if Deckard himself is a replicant or not. What are your thoughts on the subject? This will be the Something to Discuss portion of tonight’s OT.

Trivia – From Mental Floss – It might not be quite as hardcore-cursed as Poltergeist or The Omen, but Blade Runner has a curse of its own … on the businesses whose logos appear in the film. Atari, Pan Am, RCA, Cuisinart, and Bell Phones all suffered severe business problems in the years shortly after Blade Runner’s release, as did Coca-Cola, whose 1985 “New Coke” experiment was less than successful. Members of the Blade Runner production team refer to this as the “product-placement Blade Runner curse.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...