Weekly Games Thread Tries to Relax

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

My fiancee, my girlfriend, and I are all presently on gaming hiatuses for one reason or another. Lass simply can’t decide what to play next. I’ve struggled to find the consistent energy and motivation for it of late, though I am trying to improve that. And my new girl replays a lot of her faves like we sometimes do. How do you feel about gaming hiatuses you’ve taken?

(I will note explicitly that this is not some kind of stealth announcement of a hiatus from my work or my games threads. The next news roundup is still very much on track to publish next week on September 5th.)

