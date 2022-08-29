The Number 44 Day Thread

It’s my birthday! I’m 44! That feels like a pretty cool number; let’s see what Wikipedia has to say.

Oh wow, I don’t know what any of that means. Whatever, I agree that it’s a happy number. And unlike previous years, there’s no hurricane in the Gulf ready to pounce, so whoooo, 44!

Y’all have an awesome day!

Surprisingly high on the Google Images returns for “44 gif.” Well, maybe not that surprising.

