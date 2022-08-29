It’s my birthday! I’m 44! That feels like a pretty cool number; let’s see what Wikipedia has to say.
- Forty-four is a tribonacci number,[1] an octahedral number[2] and the number of derangements of 5 items.[3]
- Since the greatest prime factor of 442 + 1 = 1937 is 149 and thus more than 44 twice, 44 is a Størmer number.[4]
- Given Euler’s totient function, φ(44) = 20 and φ(69) = 44.
- 44 is a repdigit.
- In decimal notation (base 10), 44 is a palindromic number and a happy number.[5]
Oh wow, I don’t know what any of that means. Whatever, I agree that it’s a happy number. And unlike previous years, there’s no hurricane in the Gulf ready to pounce, so whoooo, 44!
Y’all have an awesome day!
