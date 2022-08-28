Movies

‘The Invitation Wins Dead Box Office Weekend

The end of August isn’t when you’ll see a lot of films coming out as a lot of kids are already back in school, college kids are either moving in or making the trek, and things are just up in the air with a lot of what makes up the younger side of the moviegoing audience. This weekend is coming in at under $54 million total for all the films combined, which is the worst of the summer but still better than the end of January 2022 weekend that came in at $34.9 million according to Deadline.

The new arrival with The Invitation takes the top spot with $7 million across over 3,100 screens and with a C CinemaScore, it’s just not going to draw people to the theater in general. And there’s not much beyond it that will do it as Bullet Train did just $5.6 million for the weekend and last weekends low earning release Beast did just $4.9 million this weekend.

On the anime side, Dragon Ball Super had a strong $20 million opening the weekend prior and adds another $4.5 million this weekend. Combined with what it did during the week, it’s now at $30.7 million in its domestic release.

This weekend also saw Star Wars: Rogue One return to 255 screens where it did $1.1 million over the course of the weekend. It was an IMAX re-issue with footage from Andor so it didn’t get a lot of play overall in terms of advertisements.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume TotalMarket Share
1Invitation, TheSony$7,000,0003,114$2,248$7,000,00038.6%
2Bullet TrainSony$5,600,0003,513$1,594$78,206,59327.2%
3BeastUniversal$4,900,0003,754$1,305$20,090,9855.8%
4Top Gun MaverickParamount$4,750,0002,962$1,604$691,212,8575.7%
5Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroCrunchyroll$4,565,6683,100$1,473$30,761,9824.8%
6DC League of Super PetsWarner Bros.$4,225,0003,284$1,287$74,088,8094.4%
7Three Thousand Years of LongingUnited Artists Releasing$2,875,7392,436$1,181$2,875,7393.8%
8Minions: The Rise Of GruUniversal$2,740,0002,494$1,099$354,780,6353.4%
9Thor: Love And ThunderDisney$2,700,0002,450$1,102$336,570,1582.8%
10Where The Crawdads SingSony$2,325,0002,216$1,049$81,888,3481.1%
11NopeUniversal$2,210,0001,909$1,158$117,632,1750.4%
12ElvisWarner Bros.$1,465,0001,843$795$147,334,7550.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]