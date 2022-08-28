‘The Invitation Wins Dead Box Office Weekend

The end of August isn’t when you’ll see a lot of films coming out as a lot of kids are already back in school, college kids are either moving in or making the trek, and things are just up in the air with a lot of what makes up the younger side of the moviegoing audience. This weekend is coming in at under $54 million total for all the films combined, which is the worst of the summer but still better than the end of January 2022 weekend that came in at $34.9 million according to Deadline.
The new arrival with The Invitation takes the top spot with $7 million across over 3,100 screens and with a C CinemaScore, it’s just not going to draw people to the theater in general. And there’s not much beyond it that will do it as Bullet Train did just $5.6 million for the weekend and last weekends low earning release Beast did just $4.9 million this weekend.
On the anime side, Dragon Ball Super had a strong $20 million opening the weekend prior and adds another $4.5 million this weekend. Combined with what it did during the week, it’s now at $30.7 million in its domestic release.
This weekend also saw Star Wars: Rogue One return to 255 screens where it did $1.1 million over the course of the weekend. It was an IMAX re-issue with footage from Andor so it didn’t get a lot of play overall in terms of advertisements.
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|Market Share
|1
|Invitation, The
|Sony
|$7,000,000
|3,114
|$2,248
|$7,000,000
|38.6%
|2
|Bullet Train
|Sony
|$5,600,000
|3,513
|$1,594
|$78,206,593
|27.2%
|3
|Beast
|Universal
|$4,900,000
|3,754
|$1,305
|$20,090,985
|5.8%
|4
|Top Gun Maverick
|Paramount
|$4,750,000
|2,962
|$1,604
|$691,212,857
|5.7%
|5
|Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
|Crunchyroll
|$4,565,668
|3,100
|$1,473
|$30,761,982
|4.8%
|6
|DC League of Super Pets
|Warner Bros.
|$4,225,000
|3,284
|$1,287
|$74,088,809
|4.4%
|7
|Three Thousand Years of Longing
|United Artists Releasing
|$2,875,739
|2,436
|$1,181
|$2,875,739
|3.8%
|8
|Minions: The Rise Of Gru
|Universal
|$2,740,000
|2,494
|$1,099
|$354,780,635
|3.4%
|9
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|Disney
|$2,700,000
|2,450
|$1,102
|$336,570,158
|2.8%
|10
|Where The Crawdads Sing
|Sony
|$2,325,000
|2,216
|$1,049
|$81,888,348
|1.1%
|11
|Nope
|Universal
|$2,210,000
|1,909
|$1,158
|$117,632,175
|0.4%
|12
|Elvis
|Warner Bros.
|$1,465,000
|1,843
|$795
|$147,334,755
|0.3%
© Comscore 2019
[Source: Box Office Essentials]