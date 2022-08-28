‘The Invitation Wins Dead Box Office Weekend

The end of August isn’t when you’ll see a lot of films coming out as a lot of kids are already back in school, college kids are either moving in or making the trek, and things are just up in the air with a lot of what makes up the younger side of the moviegoing audience. This weekend is coming in at under $54 million total for all the films combined, which is the worst of the summer but still better than the end of January 2022 weekend that came in at $34.9 million according to Deadline.

The new arrival with The Invitation takes the top spot with $7 million across over 3,100 screens and with a C CinemaScore, it’s just not going to draw people to the theater in general. And there’s not much beyond it that will do it as Bullet Train did just $5.6 million for the weekend and last weekends low earning release Beast did just $4.9 million this weekend.

On the anime side, Dragon Ball Super had a strong $20 million opening the weekend prior and adds another $4.5 million this weekend. Combined with what it did during the week, it’s now at $30.7 million in its domestic release.

This weekend also saw Star Wars: Rogue One return to 255 screens where it did $1.1 million over the course of the weekend. It was an IMAX re-issue with footage from Andor so it didn’t get a lot of play overall in terms of advertisements.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Invitation, The Sony $7,000,000 3,114 $2,248 $7,000,000 38.6% 2 Bullet Train Sony $5,600,000 3,513 $1,594 $78,206,593 27.2% 3 Beast Universal $4,900,000 3,754 $1,305 $20,090,985 5.8% 4 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $4,750,000 2,962 $1,604 $691,212,857 5.7% 5 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crunchyroll $4,565,668 3,100 $1,473 $30,761,982 4.8% 6 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $4,225,000 3,284 $1,287 $74,088,809 4.4% 7 Three Thousand Years of Longing United Artists Releasing $2,875,739 2,436 $1,181 $2,875,739 3.8% 8 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $2,740,000 2,494 $1,099 $354,780,635 3.4% 9 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $2,700,000 2,450 $1,102 $336,570,158 2.8% 10 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $2,325,000 2,216 $1,049 $81,888,348 1.1% 11 Nope Universal $2,210,000 1,909 $1,158 $117,632,175 0.4% 12 Elvis Warner Bros. $1,465,000 1,843 $795 $147,334,755 0.3%

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...