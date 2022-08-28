Laura Palmer Night Thread

Today is the 30th Anniversary of the release of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, the prequel to the TV Series, which depicts the final days of Laura Palmer. In a different show, a character like Laura Palmer could have been after thought in the murder victim role, merely serving as an inciting inciting incident. I like how vital she actually proves to be to David Lynch’s vision for Twin Peaks (as I write this, I think about how David Lynch directed Angelo Badalamenti in composing Laura’s theme.) Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me expands on the tragedy, and gives Sheryl Lee a chance to shine further as the character beyond the compelling glimpses in the original series.

