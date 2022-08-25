The 25 August Day Thread of The Great Moon Hoax

On August 25, 1835, New York newspaper The Sun published the first of six articles presented as an alleged supplement from The Edinburgh Journal of Science. The article stated that there were bison, unicorns, bi-pedal beavers without tails, and bat-like humanoids who built temples. The “discoveries” were made in South Africa, with a telescope of an entirely unheard of power. A lens so powerful, than when the sun struck it, it acted as a “burning glass”, destroying the telescope and halting further research.

