Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25TH, 2022:

Angry Birds: Summer Mansions (Netflix)

Bargain Mansions Season Premiere (HGTV)

Everything I Know About Love Series Premiere (Peacock)

History 101 Season Premiere (Netflix)

House Of Ho Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Little Demon Series Premiere (FXX)

Mike (Hulu)

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Three Premiere (Paramount+)

That’s Amor (Netflix)

The End Is Nye Series Premiere (Peacock)



FRIDAY, AUGUST 26TH, 2022:

Best Feet Forward Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Diary Of An Old Home Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Netflix)

Dying For A Family (LMN)

Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert (2022)

Life By Ella Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Loving Adults (Netflix)

Ludik (Netflix)

Me Time (Netflix)

Partner Track (Netflix)

Rental Reno Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Samaritan (Prime Video)

See Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

Seoul Vibe (Netflix)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil’ Baby (Prime Video)

Watcher (Shudder)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH, 2022:

Bodyguard Seduction (Lifetime)

First Home Fix Series Premiere (HGTV)

Little Women Series Premiere (Netflix)

Love In Bloom (Great American Family)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28TH, 2022:

Guilt On Masterpiece Season Two Premiere (PBS)

Mary Kay LeTourneau: Notes On A Scandal (Investigation Discovery)

MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season Premiere (TLC)

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family (PBS)

MONDAY, AUGUST 29TH, 2022:

Dear Pony (Freeform)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30TH, 2022:

Gasmamman Season Six Premiere (MHz Choice)

The Patient Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31ST, 2022:

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night Series Premiere (Food)

