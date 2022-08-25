30 Day Action Movie Challenge Day 25: The Catchphrase

For the month of August, we’re going to be focusing on the world of action movies and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite, Brick Fistcrush, and myself!

The challenge is underway and we’re shifting gears as we get further into it. Today, we’re focusing on the fun element of the catchphrase! These things are craved by many but also feared because it can just become something that an actor hears more than anything else and when you have it going on for years, or your entire career, you either lean into it or you hate it. But fans often love it and we want to know your favorite catchphrase today!

Bonus: What’s the worst catchphrase or the one that is overused?

Extra Bonus: Apply your favorite catchphrase to an actor where it would feel weird to hear it!

