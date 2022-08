Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Tomorrow the long-awaited (by me, at least) Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure premieres on Netflix! The trailer is absolutely adorable, so I’m sure it will be delightful and relaxing.

I usually find amusement parks stressful and not super fun, but I think I could enjoy the day with Rilakkuma (and delicious snacks)!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

